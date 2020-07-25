10 Red Raiders awarded nearly $40K in prestigious Gilman study abroad scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University and the Office of International Affairs are pleased to announce that 10 Red Raiders have been awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships from the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. Of the more than 7,000 students who applied from across the United States, more than 2,500 outstanding students were offered awards.

The congressionally funded Gilman Program provides scholarships of up to $5,000 to outstanding undergraduate Pell Grant recipients who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise study abroad. The Gilman Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education.

Since the program’s establishment in 2001, more than 1,300 U.S. institutions have sent more than 31,000 Gilman scholars, representing the rich diversity of the U.S., to 151 countries around the world. Texas Tech has a long history with the program and was recognized as a Gilman Top Producing Institution in 2019 for the greatest growth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics recipients. Overall, more than 90 Red Raiders have received a scholarship from the program since 2013.

Typically, students apply for scholarships for the semester in which they plan to study or intern abroad. This year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of most global travel, including all fall 2020 Texas Tech study abroad as announced on July 9 by Sukant Misra, vice provost for international affairs. Because of this, the time frame during which students may use their funds has been adjusted.

“Because COVID-19 has halted international travel for the time being, Gilman Scholarship recipients can use the funding through Dec. 31, 2021,” says Whitney Longnecker, Texas Tech Study Abroad director. “We look forward to assisting students when it is safe to travel again.”

The following students have been awarded a 2020 Gilman Scholarship:

