LUBBOCK, Texas — The 100 Black Men of West Texas announced its 26th Annual Charles & Rose Hankson Memorial Kids’ Fishing Derby. The event will be held at Dunbar Lake at Mae Simmons Park located at MLK Boulevard and Canyon Drive. It will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The 100 will stock the lake with over 2,000 pounds of catfish for kids to catch during the event.

All registration for the event will be done onsite. Fishing rods and reels will be available to loan, but will be limited in supply. The press release said that parents and children are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear.

According to the press release, there will be free food and beverages for everyone in attendance.

The 100 said that prizes will be issued to boys and girls in specific age categories.