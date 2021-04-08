100 volunteers help clean up Lubbock in one-day event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dozens of volunteers from organizations, businesses and schools joined the Salvation Army on Thursday to clean up the city of Lubbock.

Jacob Bailey, volunteer and special events coordinator at Salvation Army, said this year brought in 100 volunteers, which he said was the most they’ve had in years past.

Volunteers covered major areas and streets in Lubbock, including University Street, Loop 289 and downtown, among others.

Bailey said the event was a good way for the community to engage in a safe activity amid the pandemic.

“We’re outside, we are able to maintain social distancing we’re not going to be in close quarters, so it gives us a chance to almost feel a little bit normal again,” said Bailey. “Still being able to give back while also being safe.”

Among the many organizations involved, Valentina Young with AT&T said her group brought in 11 people and that they were all glad to see each other.

“We’ve been working from home, and we don’t get to see our co-workers, so it’s been good to get together, through these events that the Salvation Army is putting together, so we can see each other at least a little bit, and it also gives back to the community,” said Young.

Albert Chapa, general manager at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, said the event helped his team learn about trust and working as a team. Chapa said he tried to make the activity fun for his co-workers.

“We are very competitive, so one of the things that I did [was] have one team go to one side, and one team go to the other side,” said Chapa. “Whoever won that was going to be the winner.”

Macoya Collins, a volunteer with Salvation Army, joked and said she expected to be the biggest trash picker-upper and that she wasn’t expecting to pick up as much trash.

“We did pick up a lot of trash,” said Collins. “I advise people to start recycling and picking up after [themselves] just to keep the city of Lubbock beautiful.”