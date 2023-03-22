LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock favorite, 1000 Degrees Pizza on Indiana Avenue will close in Lubbock permanently, the owner told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Owner Chintan Patel said the restaurant will close at the end of March, or until supplies last. The location had been open since November 2011.

In February, 1000 degrees closed down their 19th Street location. Their Indiana location would be the last location in Lubbock to close.

1000 degrees has five remaining locations in Texas. After the last Lubbock location shuts down, the next closest one is San Antonio, according to their website.

The owner stated in a social media post that they would appreciate everyone to come out and try 1000 degrees. They would like to thank their regulars and everyone that has supported the restaurant.