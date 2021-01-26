1000 pairs socks donated to Lubbock’s Salvation Army through ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

[Tuesday], the United Family donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Lubbock. This is the second year the United Family has helped make this donation to the Salvation Army in Lubbock.

The donation stems from a program called “Pears for Pairs.” From October to December of 2020, a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of Rainier Fruit pears went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

“For some, a new pair of socks can make a world of difference,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for the United Family. “That’s why we are so grateful to once again partner with Rainer Fruits to do this program. We are also thankful to our guests for participating and helping us raise the funds for the socks.”

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations across the state of Texas.

The following organizations will receive socks:

Salvation Army of Amarillo

Salvation Army of Midland/Salvation Army of Odessa

Salvation Army of Lubbock

Salvation Army of Abilene

Faith Mission of Wichita Falls

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(News release from The United Family)