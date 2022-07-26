LUBBOCK, Texas — Local World War II veterans and Korean veterans are the subject of a new collection of stories set to be published in September.

On Monday, fifteen of the veterans featured were honored with a banquet at the Silent Wings museum – all of them more than 95 years old.

101-year-old Emilia Maese was the oldest veteran in attendance. She served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II.

Senior Link Magazine tells the stories of heroes.

The publication focuses on veterans for their September edition every year.

“Stories like that, when you hear them, you don’t forget them,” said Senior Link Publisher Erin Agee. “It takes us bringing these generations together to be able to share the stories and know that they’re going to be remembered. The history book’s important. It tells you the facts, but the lives are what’s really going to make the impact in our younger generations.”

Find more information about how to get a copy of the September edition here.