LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host its tenth annual Big Blue Christmas celebration on Tuesday, November 29.

According to a press release from the university, the family-friendly event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the outdoor mall area and surrounding buildings in the middle of the campus.

“The evening will be filled with Christmas fun to celebrate the birth of Christ. There will be music, caroling and lights in the outdoor mall area, as well as Dr. Seuss and Grinch themed games and crafts. There will be a photo opportunity with Mr. Grinch himself, and of course, Santa will be there for photos as well,” the LCU press release said.

The community is invited to come share in the event as we enter the holiday season.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Lubbock Christian University)

For more information, please visit the LCU website.