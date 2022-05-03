LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host its 10th annual Cinco De Mayo parade on Saturday, May 7.

The 2022 theme is “!Que Dulce es la Vida – How Sweet is Life!”

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at the corner of Broadway and Avenue U.

The parade route will run east on Broadway to Avenue M. It will then turn north on Avenue M to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot.

Organizations, schools, youth and families are especially urged to be a part of this year’s parade and celebrate this cultural history and the contributions of the Mexican American community.

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day. It commemorates the Mexican army’s triumph over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on September 16.