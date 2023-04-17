LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Plainview announced on Saturday its 10th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash on May 12 and 13 at the Running Water Draw (Kidsville) Park.

According to a press release, the BBQ Bash is a “two-day event that includes a state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off, concert featuring Slade Coulter and a free vendor fair on Saturday.”

The barbecue cook-off is a Champions Barbecue Alliance event that will begin Friday night. The entrance fee for the steak cook-off is $75 and all other entry fees are $25.

The cook-off will include 4 meat categories (pork ribs, chicken, pork and brisket). There will be a $225 entrance fee per team.

The grand champion for each cook-off will qualify for the American Royal Invitation and a chance at the Jack Daniels Invitation as well as points for the Champions Barbecue Alliance rankings, said the release.

The event will also hold a kids cook-off on Saturday for kids ages 6-11 and ages 12-17 for an entry fee of $25.

The press release also said that headliner band Slade Coulter will perform on Friday night.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the door to enter.

For more information and to enter the cooking events, visit www.markmarleybbqbash.com.

The money raised at the event will go to local cancer patients and family as well as local nonprofits as a contribution in memory of Mark Marley, according to the release.