10th Annual ‘Vamos a Pescar, ‘ event on Saturday, August 11

The following is a news release from Los Hermanos Familia:

In an effort to encourage children and families to enjoy more family time and the sport of fishing, Los Hermanos Familia, a collaborative group of men and women, organizations, and volunteers who value God, family, and community, will hold the 10th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” free event.



The “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018. Fishing will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is urged and is free, which includes lunch for registered participants, and gives the group a better count for lunch. Also, no fishing license is required for registered participants. All children up to 17 years-old must be accompanied by an adult. Families can pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com.



“We are excited to bring this free event back to families in our community once again,” said Frank Garcia, co-chair. Adding that 32 organizations, as well as sponsors, and volunteers would be on hand to help bring this free event into fruition.



Frank Garcia, whose father, the late Gonzalo Garcia Sr., a farmer, had made a last request to go fishing with the entire family after a heart bypass recovery. Sadly, he died the next morning.



“We know families are busy, but my daddy’s work as a farmer often prevented him from getting to participate in family outings and activities. We use fishing as a means to bring families together,” he said.



Christy Martinez-Garcia added that this year’s event will be dedicated to Veterans. “We have several Veteran organizations who are members and part of our member associations, and this year we will have a WW II Veteran attend, so we want to urge Veterans to bring their families, as well as honor all of those in our community that dedicate their lives daily to the quality of life and safety of our families, and of our communities.”



She added that a moment of silence would take place after a short opening ceremony. Also, the POW Flag, will be borrowed from their member association – the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2466. Their flag will fly among the American and military flags. WW II Veteran Mata will be available for photos in the early morning till around 11 a.m. He is 95 years-old.

Martinez-Garcia said that this year among the activities for children, a Pilates session will be held by Omni Pilates by the HealthBeat Equipment, sponsored by Los Hermanos Familia, to showcase equipment and good health at the lake.



She shared that organizers work tenaciously to assure participating families a safe and fun time, and keep the fishing event free, to assure that families are not hindered by cost. And simply, to allow them a chance to form memories outdoors.



“We are committed to creating opportunities for families to build their relationships and memories and have a good time before they return back to school.”



She further added that the lake west of University prior to the event, at Buddy Holly Lake on the West side of Cesar E. Chavez Drive, will be stocked with hungry catfish. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USWS) will provide channel catfish 16 inches in length (About 1,100 pounds), for the 10th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event! The fish were raised at Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Oklahoma.



A reminder that no fishing license will be needed during that designated time and in the designated area only for registered participants. Participants are encouraged to bring fishing gear and necessary items to protect themselves from the elements, and enjoying a day out for fishing. Also, the first 500 kids and first 500 adults that check in will be given a goody bag, also, projects, and fishing games will be on hand to assure outdoor fun for everyone!



Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com, or, they can register onsite at the fishing event to be held Saturday, August 11, 2018, between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

