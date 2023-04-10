LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Monday that 11 people were arrested in a “human trafficking operation” in West Lubbock.

LPD said the operation took place on April 6 with the help of Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Armando Cortez

Kymberlee Simpson

Shannon Parnell

Victor Contreras

Nathaniel Mackey

Venkata Ponnuru

Jonathan Jordan

Ryan Janssen-Perez

Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez



“The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges,” LPD stated in a press release.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one day Human Trafficking Operation on April 6, 2023.

The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges.

· Armando Cortez Jr, 28-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution

Man/Del CS PG1

Tampering/Fabricate Phys Evd

PD Warrant x3

· Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female