LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Monday that 11 people were arrested in a “human trafficking operation” in West Lubbock.
LPD said the operation took place on April 6 with the help of Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue.
“The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges,” LPD stated in a press release.
See below for more details.
The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one day Human Trafficking Operation on April 6, 2023.
The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges.
· Armando Cortez Jr, 28-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Man/Del CS PG1
- Tampering/Fabricate Phys Evd
- PD Warrant x3
· Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female
- Prostitution
- PD Warrant x1
- Shannon Parnell, 45-year-old female
- Prostitution
- Donald Darcy, 30-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Victor Contreras, 25-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Nathaniel Mackey, 25-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Venkata Ponnuru, 44-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jonathan Jordan, 25-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Ryan Janssen-Perez, 27-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 53-year-old female
- Prostitution
- Alexandra Iracheta, 23-year-old female
- Prostitution