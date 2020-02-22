11 suspects arrested and charged with human trafficking crimes in Lubbock

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LUBBOCK, Texas – This is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety

On February 20-21, 2020, Texas DPS Special Agents, Lubbock PD Officers and TABC Agents combated human trafficking in the Lubbock area by conducting an operation targeting suspects attempting to pay for sex with minors. As a result, 11 suspects were arrested and charged with the following crimes.

– Troy Brandon Fillingim, 44, Felony Prostitution – payor, under 18; Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (1-4 grams)

– Omado Morales, Jr, 36, Felony Prostitution

– Salvador Ybarra, 54, Felony Prostitution

– Malcolm Xeruzar Dixon-White, 24, Felony Prostitution

– Jason Mark Perez, 45, Prostitution of a Minor

– Steven Ray Bailey, 45, Felony Prostitution payor <18

– Sara Kay Huebbie, 32, Prostitution (w/prior convictions) state jail felony

– Jeremy C Randall, 38, Promotion of Prostitution; man/del CS PG 1 (4-200 grams); Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces

– Joshua Gregory Misenhimer, 29, Felony Prostitution payor <18

– Bhavik Patel, 29, Felony Prostitution payor <18

– Ronald Marlin Martin, 73, Felony Prostitution payor <18