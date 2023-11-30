LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock cowgirl, 11-year old Berkley Waters and her horse Fling Me The Cash is making their second visit to the Junior World Finals in barrel racing in Las Vegas on December 13 through December 16.

Berkley had previously competed in qualifying events around the country and placed 2nd in points to be eligible to compete in the upcoming finals in Las Vegas. Berkley will be competing to win a horse trailer, money, as well as other prizes.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke to Morgan Waters, Berkley’s mom, on how her daughter got her start in barrel racing.

“It started with pony rides at the corn maze in Sweetwater. She rode the ponies over and over and that started her love for horses,” Waters said, “We found her coach Misty Roberts was giving lessons. Misty had turned her into a barrel racer and competitor.”

Waters said barrel racing is a full time commitment, racing every weekend and practicing four times a week. Waters spoke about how as a mother how it has made her feel to see her daughter be successful at 11 years old.

“I am so proud of just seeing her do what she loves makes me happy,” Waters said.

Waters said her daughter is learning a lot of life lessons through barrel racing, such as caring for animals, and how to budget money to pay for the races. Waters spoke about the excitement ahead of the Las Vegas trip in December, and how her family won’t be the only ones cheering Berkley on as she heads to the Junior World Finals.

“The barrel racing community here in Lubbock is actually really big, it’s like a big family,” Waters said, “A lot of her competitors who have turned into friends are cheering her on. The support has been great.”

If you would like to watch Berkley perform at the Junior World Finals, you can watch for free on the Cowboy Channel app.