HOBBS, New Mexico — An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death early Sunday in Hobbs, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. A 49-year-old woman was also stabbed and sustained critical injuries.

LCSO said around 12:53 a.m., deputies responded to the 3900 block of North Del Paso Street.

Deputies discovered 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., and 49-year-old Mary Johnson. Both had sustained several stab wounds, LCSO said.

Bruce was taken to Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs where he was pronounced dead.

Mary was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital and was in critical condition, LCSO said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 575-396-3611.