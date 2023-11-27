LUBBOCK, Texas – The 11th annual Carol of Lights Run will be hosted by West Texas Endurance on December 3 at the Texas Tech University campus, said a press release. The run will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

There will be two distances offered at the run, a “family friendly” course that is one mile and a 5K or 3.1 miles.

The one-mile course will take participants through more than 25,000 colored lights that illuminate the buildings on Texas Tech’s campus. The 5K course will take runners along one lap around the Fuller Track & Field facility while being entertained with music from the School of Rock band throughout the course.

All runners will be treated with Santa’s warm cookies after they cross the finish line, the press release said.

Participants can register for the race online and can pick up their race packets on December 2 at Cardinal’s Sport Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Items from the Ronald McDonald House Charities wish list will be collected at the run. The full wish list can be found here.