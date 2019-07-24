11th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event to be held on Saturday, August 10

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 11th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event will be held on Saturday, August 10 here in Lubbock.

The free event will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Buddy Holly Lake, which is located at Caesar Chavez Drive and North University.

Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com. You can also register onsite at the fishing event starting at 6:00 a.m.

All children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. No fishing license is require to participate in the event. Good sportsmanship is required and angler educators will be on hand. There is a limit of four fish per person.

Those attending are asked to bring fishing poles, bait, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, water bottles, shade, snacks and anything extra for a comfortable day. Lunch will be provided at the event .

Other activities will include sail boat building, bean bag toss, backyard bass games and more.

The annual event is hosted by Los Hermanos Familia.

For more info visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org, or call (806)792-1212.