YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas – First responders in Yoakum County confirmed information about a large fire moving quickly throughout the area.

A Yoakum County dispatcher said multiple structures had already been taken out by the fire, and residents that live in an area from the Cochran County line to County Road 220 were asked to evacuate.

The National Weather Service said the large wildfire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. in North Lea County, New Mexico, and has rapidly spread into Northwest Yoakum County.

NWS also said the fire has an approximate length of 12 miles.

A red flag warning from the NWS remained in effect since 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for strong winds and low relative humidity for the South Plains, Rolling Plains and Extreme Southern Texas Panhandle.

“Any fires that develop can spread rapidly…Fire control on Tuesday will likely be very difficult to impossible,” the NWS said.