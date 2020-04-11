12 of the 13 reported COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock are nursing home residents

LUBBOCK, Texas — Twelve of the 13 reported COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock were nursing home residents, according to a City of Lubbock official Friday.

Lubbock reported its first coronavirus-related death March 28, three days after two employees at the Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the virus.

As of Friday, 124 of the 249 confirmed cases in the city were nursing home related, accounting for 49 percent of cases. Both staff and residents of nursing homes are included in this figure, according to a city official.

According to a city official, a majority of the nursing home cases are connected to the Whisperwood facility.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that five out of the six COVID-19 deaths in the city were residents of the Whisperwood facility.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19