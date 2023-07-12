LUBBOCK, Texas– A 13-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the shooting death of Jordan Rosales, 12, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the press release, officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of 44th Street on Tuesday at 7:50 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Jordan was found dead inside the house when officers arrived. During the initial investigation, it was found the 13-year-old was “handling a gun he brought with him.” Another 12-year-old was also in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

LPD said both juveniles were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center without incident. The 13-year-old was also charged with evading and trespassing. The 12-year-old was charged with trespassing.