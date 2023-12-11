LUBBOCK, Texas — A 12-year-old from Lubbock was determined to be the one who set fire to a shed near the 1500 block of East 8th Street on Monday morning, Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

The fire started just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, LFR said. A 911 caller said a shed was on fire and within proximity to an adjacent residence.

LFR said crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with zero reported injuries. After receiving reports of a dog trapped inside, crews were able to locate the missing dog. LFR said the fire was contained to the shed and one nearby vehicle.

The 12-year-old was referred to the Lubbock Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Program which is a program designed to provide intervention and education to the families of a fire setter to eliminate unsafe behavior, LFR said.

Juveniles who are charged with a fire-related offense may be arrested and booked in the Juvenile Detention Center. LFR said a police report will be sent to the Juvenile District Attorney and an arrest may be made at a later date.