LUBBOCK, Texas – A 12-year-old boy has died after a shooting in the 1900 block of 44th Street on Tuesday evening, said the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:50 p.m. and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, LPD said. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.