12th Annual Santa Cops event in Lubbock on Saturday, Dec. 7

On Saturday, December 7, the Lubbock Police Department will proudly kick off our 12th annual Santa Cops event. This special program pairs first responders with children identified as needing a helping hand this holiday season.

This year, 20 Lubbock Police Officers and 5 Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies will be placed with children from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Lubbock for a day filled with Christmas shopping and fun.

This is no ordinary shopping trip. The children will be picked up in LPD and LSO vehicles early Saturday morning, and they will travel in convoys with lights and sirens to each stop.

Thanks to generous donations and sponsorships, each child can pick out books, toys, gifts, shoes and clothing from various partnering businesses.

In addition to shopping, the children will enjoy a breakfast with Santa, lunch and downtime to play with their new LPD and LSO buddies at Main Event.

The goal is simple. The Lubbock Police Department hopes to bring smiles this Christmas season to families who may be struggling. Through this program, first responders who volunteer their time will leave a lasting impression on these children and help foster positive relationships between LPD and the communities we serve.

