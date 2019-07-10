12th Annual “Tip-A-Cop” event to benefit Special Olympics Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from Special Olympics Texas – South Plains Area:

What:

As Special Olympics Texas races into the final heats of summer sports, Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse teams up with local police to raise money for the state- wide organization. The fundraiser is part of a state-wide effort with dozens of other Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same evening.



Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

Over the past eleven years, Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has raised more than $13,000 at this event for Special Olympics.

When:

Thursday, July 25

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Where:

Texas Roadhouse

4810 S. Loop 289

Lubbock, TX

Why:

Texas Roadhouse has a continuous history of giving back to its communities. In this case, 100% of all donations will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.

(News release from Special Olympics Texas – South Plains Area)