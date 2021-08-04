12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” on Saturday, Aug. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Los Hermanos Familia:

In an effort to encourage children and families to enjoy more family time and the sport of fishing, Los Hermanos Familia, a collaborative group of men and women, organizations, and volunteers whose Objective is “Strengthening Families, Building Community”, will hold the 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” FREE event!

The “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021. Fishing will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. [at Buddy Holly Lake]. Pre-registration is urged and is free, which includes lunch for registered participants, and gives the group a better count for lunch. Also, no fishing license is required for registered participants. All children up to 17 years-old must be accompanied by an adult. Families can pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com.

“We are excited to bring this free event to families in our community once again,” said Frank Garcia, co-chair. Adding that 33 organizations, as well as sponsors, and volunteers would be on hand to help bring this free event to fruition.

“We can’t take our families for granted,” said Garcia whose father, the late Gonzalo Garcia Sr., a farmer, had made a last request to go fishing with the entire family after a heart bypass recovery. Sadly, he died the next morning.

“We know families are busy, but my daddy’s work as a farmer often prevented him from getting to participate in family outings and activities. We use fishing as a hook to bring families together,” he said.

Christy Martinez-Garcia said that this year among the activities for children, a Pilates session will be held by Omni Pilates, and the Latino Medical Association will be offering free high blood pressure checks, as well as info about covid. Also, they will offer info about protecting their skin and offering sunscreen and other basic health care info. She said that Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza will make a visit for a short meet and greet to engage with families who attend that school district.

Their first aid committee will make sure to walk around the lake checking on families and making sure they stay hydrated in lieu of the anticipated hot weather.

She shared that organizers work tenaciously to assure participating families a safe and fun time and keep the fishing event free, to assure that families are not hindered by cost. And simply, to allow them a chance to form memories outdoors.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for families to build their relationships and memories and have a good time before they return back to school.”

She further added that the lake west of University prior to the event, at Buddy Holly Lake on the West side of Cesar E. Chavez Drive, will be stocked with hungry catfish varying in weight and length, for the 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event! The fish were raised at Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Oklahoma.

A reminder that No fishing license will be needed during that designated time and in the designated area only for registered participants. Participants are encouraged to bring fishing gear and necessary items to protect themselves from the elements and enjoying a day out for fishing. Also, the first 500 kids and first 500 adults that check-in will be given a goody bag, also, projects, and fishing games will be on hand to assure outdoor fun for everyone!

This year, any child who brings new children’s and youth items including socks, undergarments, mittens, slippers, beanies, or scarves will be given a free t-shirt. (One item, per child) The items will be used for Los Hermanos Familia’s Warm Hearts Program, which will be given to kinship families (children being raised by family members other than parents like grandparents).

In addition, a children’s area offers activities beyond fishing that further engages families. The first 500 adults and the first 500 children will receive a free swag bag with information and items.

This year’s event is sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile who will also host a selfie photo booth. Additional sponsors include H-E-B, Liggett Law Group, P.C., United Supermarkets, Latino Lubbock Magazine, and many more sponsors and supporters that can be found online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com.

Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com, or, they can register onsite at the fishing event to be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(News release from Los Hermanos Familia)