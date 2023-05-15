LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department arrested 13 people in Blue Heart Human Trafficking Operation. LPD released the names of 11, saying two were possible victims of human trafficking.

The agencies involved were LPD’s Special Operations Division, The Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Fire Rescue. The operation took place on Friday, May 12.

The operation resulted in charges solicitation of prostitution, promotion of prostitution, felony prostitution, misdemeanor prostitution and possession of a stolen firearm.

Read the following press release from LPD for more information.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Thirteen arrests have been made in the Blue Heart Human Trafficking

Operation.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public

Safety and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on

May 12th.

The operation resulted in four felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for

promotion of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, six arrests for misdemeanor

prostitution and one arrest for possession of a stolen firearm. Two females who were contacted

and identified as possible victims of human trafficking are not listed below.

Rayven Langston, 19 year old

o Prostitution

• Elaine Guana, 38 year old

o Prostitution w/ 4 previous convictions

• Clinton Evans, 32 year old

o Solicitation of Prostitution

o Manufacture and delivery

• Deairra Jordan, 21 year old

o Prostitution

• Israel Segura, 34 year old

o Prostitution

• Teresa Haney, 44 years old

o Prostitution

o Warrant

• Tanisha Norman, 36 years old

o Prostitution

o Warrant

• Emery Meunier, 58 years old

o Solicitation of Prostitution

• Christopher Trevino, 26 year old

o Solicitation of Prostitution

• Tristin Garcia, 20 year old

o Possession of stolen firearm

• Dante Williams, 30 year old

o Promotion of Prostitution