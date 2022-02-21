LUBBOCK, Texas — Taylor Storch lost her life at age 13 in a skiing accident, but she’s continued to impact people after her death.

By saying yes to organ donation in 2010, Storch was able to save the lives of five people and possibly more afterwards.

“We knew because of the type of child Taylor was, she was so giving that we knew that was the right decision for our family. So we said a word that really kind of sparked everything and that word was ‘yes,’” said Tara Storch, the co-founder of Taylor’s Gift Foundation.

This selfless event sparked Taylor’s Gift Foundation, a passion and purpose to help other donor families.

“It’s dedicated to grief support services specifically for the organ donor family. What we’ve learned is there are not many resources out there, specifically dedicated to the donor family side,” said Storch.

Now, Taylor’s Gift Foundation has launched the Kindred Heart’s Program, a support group that helps families navigate their grief journey.

“It’s a unique kind of grief, because you have the grief of a sudden loss. I mean, organ donation usually comes out of an accident or a tragedy so you have this horrific grief from a sudden loss, but you also have this silver lining of gratitude that your loved one saved lives. So it’s really a mix of where grief and gratitude share the same space,” said Storch.

There are not many resources available that help these unique experiences, but through the ripple effect, families are no longer being overlooked.

“It is so needed throughout the nation. So much so that Johns Hopkins and NYU have partnered with us to do a research program and a pilot program about this because they see the need in the nation for this,” said Storch.

The program is one that aims to provide families with grief guides for an entire year free of charge.

“We just want to make sure that no donor family ever grieves alone, and so if your viewer knows of a donor family that is needing some emotional support, or if they’re a donor family themselves, I hope they reach out because we’d love to help them,” said Storch.

Services from Taylor’s Gift Foundation and the Kindred Hearts Program are available here to all donor families, including tissue and organ.