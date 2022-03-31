RALLS, Texas – The City of Ralls built a tornado shelter in 2008 after being faced with five tornadoes in its path.

“In this particular location, we have a high school and middle school and downtown businesses–and that was one of the main concerns of where will the downtown and school personnel students run to during the day if something were to happen,” said Kim Perez, City Administrator of the City of Ralls, Texas.

The shelter houses approximately 550 people in the event of severe weather.

“It being centralized downtown–it gives them comfort and peace of mind,” said Perez.

The tornado shelter is made from concrete and can withstand an F5 tornado, a necessity in the South Plains.

“Imagine now–a 100 mile or 150 miles per hour piece of wood or something comes through and hits it–well–it doesn’t go straight through. It hits it and bounces off, and so it protects the occupants inside right from all that debris,” Darryl James, a Mechanical Engineering professor at Texas Tech University, said.

Tornado season is expected to have above-average activity this year, so the City of Ralls has an emergency plan in preparation for severe weather.

“Our fire department Chief is the Emergency Coordinator for the county, so we have quite an advantage there to have him on board with us. So, he keeps us prepared, and we do have a plan if we were to be in the line of severe weather,” said Perez.

The facility will be open for any travelers in need of shelter from severe weather.

“The shelter is open to everybody. We do get a lot of calls from our sheriff’s office with travelers passing by when they are alerted and need to divert people from the highway. So, anyone and everyone is welcome to take shelter in here when needed,” said Perez.