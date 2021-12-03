1,300+ band students unite in parade to honor Andrews ISD band after fatal bus crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – In Andrews on Friday, the show goes on.

After the Andrews ISD band bus crashed on their way to a playoff game on November 19, the Andrews community grieved the loss of two educators they called “pillars in the community.”

Band director Darin Johns, 58, and longtime teacher Marc Boswell, 69, were killed when a truck driving in the wrong direction collided with the bus-head on.

Two weeks later, the West Texas band community joined with Andrews in support.

More than 1,300 students from 20 schools packed onto 50 floats for the Andrews Christmas Parade to honor the Andrews ISD band.

“Great things are sometimes born out of tragedy, and that’s what happened here,” Assistant Manager of Tarpley Music, and one of the organizers of the event, Chris Wheeler, said. “We’re going to love on one another, support one another. We’re going to keep going.”

Now on its fifth consecutive year, the Andrews Christmas Parade is a staple of their community. Because of the added support this year, the Andrews Chamber of Commerce said the event tripled in size.

“We just don’t know how to thank anyone,” Nohemi Sanchez with the Andrews Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s just really amazing that Andrews is being blessed.”

“It’s sad because I care about the other bands,” front ensemble player at Frenship High School Kasen Brunson said. “The other bands are just like us… we just want to give them hope and let them keep going forward.”

Andrews ISD is also accepting donations to support the individuals and families affected by the bus crash.

“It’s pretty awesome to see young kids show everyone how to love,” Wheeler said.