1300 children to get gifts for Christmas thanks to community

LUBBOCK Texas – The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project will donate 1,300 gifts to children in the Hub City thanks to the help of the community.

Last week there were 292 Angels in the program that did not have any gifts.

Justin Greene saw the news on his social media and decided to spurt into action. He created an online Facebook fundraising campaign and within 36 hours was able to raise $2,400.

“Between Saturday morning Saturday night was about $300 – $350 that was raised,” he said. Then overnight into Sunday, it just really took off and people people who I didn’t know were donating.”

Despite raising the funds Greene said his main focus was the children.

“I just think as a community we need to do better, and help others whenever we can. Whether it be in a $5 gift or a couple little 97-cent Hot Wheel. These kids need us.”

Major David Worthy with the Salvation Army said he is grateful the community was able to come through with donations to help.

The Salvation Army will be giving out the gifts on Tuesday and Thursday this week.