Refuge Services of Lubbock, Texas provides equine therapy services to children and adults with special needs and disabilities, at-risk youth, and veterans on a weekly basis. The mission of Refuge Services is to provide a therapeutic setting for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language therapists, or licensed mental health professionals to come together to incorporate horses into their treatment plan.

Refuge Services Inc. is a public, non-profit organization established in 1999 to provide services to the whole person: body, mind and spirit. Refuge Services Inc. provides Hippo­therapy (II), Therapeutic-riding (TR) and Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) to approximately 160 clients and their families per week.

On April 9, 2022 Refuge Services will host our 13th Annual “Boots and Buckles” Benefit at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion. In 2021, we raised approximately $95,000. The most raised thus far! Being met with much enthusiasm, our fundraising goal for 2022 is $100,000! This is an important event! Many children, veterans, and families depend on our services. Being a non-profit organization, donations are tax deductible. Refuge is looking for corporations that want to partner with us to help raise the funds for handicapped children to experience the freedom and joy of walking for the first time with the help of their horse friend. Donations also help veterans transitioning back into civilian life. Here is a testimonial from one of our veterans…

“For someone in the military like me, it is hard to swallow my pride and say I need help. This was a safe environment to open up and talk. Sometimes the horses talked for me and helped show me the path to help my marriage.”

Attached is a poster with all the detaiIs about this event Saturday, April 9th at 6 pm. There will be a steak dinner by Top Tier Catering, live music by Kenny Maines, our big raffle give away, as well as a live and silent auction. We guarantee a memorable evening! We would love for you to come out and capture Lubbockites coming together to help those who are in need of therapy in our area. To purchase event tickets or raffle tickets, you can do so on our website at www.refugeservices.org or contacting the office at 806-748-7202.

