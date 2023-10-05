LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department announced on Thursday that 14 people were arrested in connection with a prostitution sting.

The agencies involved included LPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Fire Rescue and Homeland Security, according to the press release.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – 14 people were arrested and charged in connection to a two-day prostitution sting in central Lubbock.

The operation, which took place on October 2nd and 3rd, was conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

The operation resulted in eight felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, and four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

In addition, a female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking and is not listed below.