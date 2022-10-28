Via the Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a prostitution operation October 27, 2022.

The operation resulted in 8 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and 6 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Jason Lee Wilhite, 42 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Tanner Patrick Six, 33 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Scott Garza, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Teysha Rice, 23 years old Prostitution

Candice Clark, 38 years old Prostitution

Marcus Jones, 30 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Alan Zahn, 28 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Marquisha Brown, 25 years old Prostitution LPD Warrant

Derrick Payton, 45 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Sherill Palmer, 31 years old Prostitution

Jonathan Hill, 29 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Veronica Villareal, 52 years old Prostitution

Jimmie Johnson, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Ciawanna Wade, 36 years old Prostitution



End of release.