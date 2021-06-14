14-year-old murdered in Lubbock because 3 teens wanted to rob him of money and marijuana

LUBBOCK, Texas– A murder warrant on Monday revealed that a deadly shooting at a Central Lubbock apartment complex was planned as a robbery before the events occurred.

After the incident, police found and talked to the murder suspect, Mifford Malicke Hannon III. Hannon said he along with two other teens were picked up in a white pickup truck with four unidentified girls from a trailer park off Idalou Highway to go swimming, according to the warrant.

One of the other teens involved said “they were going to steal something from someone” and asked the girls to take them to the Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street. More specifically, one of the teens said he wanted marijuana and money, according to the warrant.

When the males got out of the pickup, they walked to the apartment where Dequavion Traylor, 14, was located.

A short time later, one of the girls said they heard gunshots and saw the three teens running back toward the pickup.

Dequavion was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they located three firearms, marijuana, scales and baggies in the apartment, according to the warrant.

Hannon, along with another juvenile, were both arrested over the weekend for murder.

Hannon remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, and the juvenile remained in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center Monday.

