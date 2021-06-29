146th Street flooding continues, blocking through travel for residents

LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents on 146th Street from University Avenue to Elgin Avenue have experienced an increase in flooded roads each time storms sweep through the South Plains.

Melissa Crawford has lived off 146th Street for years and says for two years they have been trying to fix the issue. Originally the roads was in the county lines.

“We contacted [County Commissioner Terence] Kovar and he looked into it and contacted the city who said the properties are now in the city,” said Crawford. “The city needs to work on what kind of grating they are doing to 146th Street.”

Each time it rains, the excess dirt on the roads gets brushed off, which ends up lowering the street and creating a deeper sinkhole.

“The side of the road used to be flat, so the water would drain into the playa lake but now it’s blocked by the dirt and by the vegetation that grows” said Crawford.

Residents like Crawford hope the city can step in and fix these issues. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Public Works and Lubbock city engineers but had not heard back as of Tuesday evening.