14th Annual Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Dinner on Nov. 7

On Thursday, November 7, 2019 the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will have its 14th Annual Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner beginning at 6:30PM at the Scottish Rite Learning Center. Reception begins at 6:00PM. This year’s inductees are Art Cuevas, former Optimist Boys Club member, Arthur Kinney, former Ted Phea Boys Club member and James Osborne, who attended the original Boys Club at 23rd and Ave. K.
We are also presenting A.J.McCleod, a former long time staff with the Vernon Jackson Award.
The criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame is as follows:
· Must be a former member of the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.
· Must be 35 years of age or older.
· The individual should serve as an example to youth of the high ideals and the long standing commitment to excellence represented by the Lubbock Boys & Girls Clubs.
All nominations are submitted to the Alumni Hall of Fame Committee which makes recommendations for induction. In making recommendations, the committee shall give due regard to the following criteria:
1. Length of service to the community, state or nation by the nominee.
2. The type or nature of the service by the nominee.
3. Past or present involvement in Lubbock Boys & Girls Club activities, including service on the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors or in Club programs.
4. Whether the nominee reflects the high ideals and standards of excellence appropriate as an example to present and future Boys & Girls Club members.
Current Hall of Fame Members are as follows:
- J.C. Chambers 2006
- Morris Sheats 2006
- Jay Eagan 2006
- Jack Alderson* 2007
- Henry Huneke 2007
- Buddy Mayfield 2007
- Abner Euresti 2008
- E.J. Holub 2008
- Jim Sexton 2008
- Rip Griffin 2009
- Bo Sexton 2009
- Dr. Damon Hill 2009
- John Tatum 2010
- Joe Phea Jr. 2010
- Carl Ince* 2010
- George Carpenter 2011
- Hugh “Tinker” Carlen 2011
- David Leake 2011
- Jeff Griffith 2012
- Je Don Washington* 2012
- Alan Henry 2012
- John Owens 2013
- Quincy White 2013
- Gary Lane 2013
- Jimmie Gowens 2014
- Benny Ray Short* 2014
- Gerald Arredondo 2014
- Todd Duncan 2015
- Greg Phea 2015
- Rudy Rosales 2015
- Don West 2016
- Steve Hurt 2016
- Milton Lee 2016
- Steve Fife 2017
- Marc McDougal 2017
- Charles Hankson 2017
- Alma Hernandez 2018
- David Burns 2018
- Dale Lewis 2018
*Deceased
Tickets are $50.00 for individuals and $550 corporate tables of 8 seats. Companies can also do a $250 sponsorship if they are unable to attend and would like to show their support. We would like to thank our Title Sponsor again this year Mason Warner & Co. for their tremendous support of this event. For more info contact the Administrative Office at 792-2880.
