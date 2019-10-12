14th Annual Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Dinner on Nov. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club:

On Thursday, November 7, 2019 the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will have its 14th Annual Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner beginning at 6:30PM at the Scottish Rite Learning Center. Reception begins at 6:00PM. This year’s inductees are Art Cuevas, former Optimist Boys Club member, Arthur Kinney, former Ted Phea Boys Club member and James Osborne, who attended the original Boys Club at 23rd and Ave. K.

We are also presenting A.J.McCleod, a former long time staff with the Vernon Jackson Award.

The criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame is as follows:

· Must be a former member of the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.

· Must be 35 years of age or older.

· The individual should serve as an example to youth of the high ideals and the long standing commitment to excellence represented by the Lubbock Boys & Girls Clubs.

All nominations are submitted to the Alumni Hall of Fame Committee which makes recommendations for induction. In making recommendations, the committee shall give due regard to the following criteria:

1. Length of service to the community, state or nation by the nominee.

2. The type or nature of the service by the nominee.

3. Past or present involvement in Lubbock Boys & Girls Club activities, including service on the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors or in Club programs.

4. Whether the nominee reflects the high ideals and standards of excellence appropriate as an example to present and future Boys & Girls Club members.

Current Hall of Fame Members are as follows:

J.C. Chambers 2006

Morris Sheats 2006

Jay Eagan 2006

Jack Alderson* 2007

Henry Huneke 2007

Buddy Mayfield 2007

Abner Euresti 2008

E.J. Holub 2008

Jim Sexton 2008

Rip Griffin 2009

Bo Sexton 2009

Dr. Damon Hill 2009

John Tatum 2010

Joe Phea Jr. 2010

Carl Ince* 2010

George Carpenter 2011

Hugh “Tinker” Carlen 2011

David Leake 2011

Jeff Griffith 2012

Je Don Washington* 2012

Alan Henry 2012

John Owens 2013

Quincy White 2013

Gary Lane 2013

Jimmie Gowens 2014

Benny Ray Short* 2014

Gerald Arredondo 2014

Todd Duncan 2015

Greg Phea 2015

Rudy Rosales 2015

Don West 2016

Steve Hurt 2016

Milton Lee 2016

Steve Fife 2017

Marc McDougal 2017

Charles Hankson 2017

Alma Hernandez 2018

David Burns 2018

Dale Lewis 2018

*Deceased

Tickets are $50.00 for individuals and $550 corporate tables of 8 seats. Companies can also do a $250 sponsorship if they are unable to attend and would like to show their support. We would like to thank our Title Sponsor again this year Mason Warner & Co. for their tremendous support of this event. For more info contact the Administrative Office at 792-2880.



(News release from the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club)