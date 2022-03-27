LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Join Hodges Community Center as it hosts its 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Festivities begin at 3 p.m., with the Easter egg hunt kicking off promptly at 4 p.m. Families can enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny, games, and more before the event moves next door at 4 p.m. to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum where thousands of eggs will be hidden throughout the Arboretum grounds. Be sure to bring your Easter baskets to collect the eggs during the hunt. Kids of all ages are invited to this free community event.



Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Avenue. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hodges is closed for lunch Monday-Friday from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. For more information, please call Hodges Community Center, at 806-767-3706.



The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum is located south of Hodges Community Center at 41st Street and University Avenue. The Arboretum is open from dawn to dusk and has a wheelchair and stroller-accessible walking path that moves throughout the grounds. For more information, call 806-790-3921.

