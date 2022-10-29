Pumpkins are seen for sale in a parking lot. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, there have been more than 1,800 pumpkins and more than 25,000 visitors at the trail in past years.

Daytime hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Evening hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail runs through Sunday, October 30.

Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage are hosting of the event.