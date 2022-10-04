(Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail will be held October 27-30 at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.

As in previous years, the City of Lubbock asked for the public’s help by donating carved pumpkins.

The goal this year is to collect 2,000 pumpkins.

According to a press release, carved pumpkin can be drop-off on Wednesday, October 26, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Thursday, October 27, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. outside the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. The public should look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” signs on the on the east side of the parking lot.

The pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly, the City of Lubbock said.

Volunteers are also needed to host the Pumpkin Trail. If you’re interested in volunteering and to see shifts times, you can visit PlayLubbock.com for more information.

New this year is a Pumpkin Carving Competition, the press release said. The competition will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hodges Community Center . Registration is required, the City of Lubbock said. You can register at PlayLubbock.com.

