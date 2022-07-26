The following is a press release from Los Hermanos Familia:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), a local nonprofit committed to strengthening families, and building community are now registering for the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event. Since its inception, this event has remained free and accessible to area families.

The fishing event came to be after an area farmer who had missed many family events due to the demands of his work, and financial limitations made a last request to go fishing as he lay in a hospital recovery room after a bypass. He died the next morning.

“Family time was everything to my father-in-law, but he would deter from going to town or attending activities that would impact their family budget or because of the constraint of his work,” said organizer Christy Martinez-Garcia, president of Los Hermanos Familia.

She said that LHF understands that for families, the importance of keeping their costs down is more prevalent than ever – especially as they prepare for back to school. They know first-hand it can be costly to entertain children on a budget.

And because summer temperatures have been in competition with inflation – steadily rising – the organizers of Los Hermanos Familia want to remind families that this event was designed to encourage families to participate despite financial circumstances.

Martinez-Garcia said that Los Hermanos Familia collectively with its member associations, sponsors, and volunteers, work collectively to ensure the event is FREE – including no fishing license required on that day, no fee for fishing, stocking the lake with hungry catfish, providing lunch and treats, providing free swag bags for the first 1,000 children and adults, free games, and activities, and even loaner poles.

“This is a collective effort of people who care about their community. We want this time to be worry-free, and fun in the great outdoors. The memories the families create – we believe are priceless.”

She added that because of the rising costs organizers are asking participants to preregister to give them an accurate head count as food costs have almost doubled.

Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com or www.loshermanosfamilia.org, or, they can register onsite at the fishing event to be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Los Hermanos Familia)

A special thanks to our sponsors. This year’s Leader level sponsor is the Liggett Law Group, P.C. which has been a sponsor for four years to ensure families have fun.

In addition, Angler sponsors include H-E-B, Latino Lubbock Magazine, and the United Family. Fishermen level sponsors include the Community Foundation of West Texas, Reliant, and Glasheen, Valles, Inderman, LLP.

More sponsors can be found online at www.loshermanosfamilia.org/vamos-a-pescar-let-s-go-fishing

(Press release from Los Hermanos Familia)