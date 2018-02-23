15-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Bomb Threat at Levelland Middle School

Breaking News
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said a suspect was arrested Thursday evening for felony terroristic threat.  Garcia said a 15-year-old girl, who is a student at Levelland Middle School, was booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. 

Police responded to the report of a bomb threat at the middle school Thursday.  Students and staff were evacuated until the building could be searched. 

It was the second bomb threat in two days.  The Levelland Intermediate School was evacuated on Wednesday.  No suspect was arrested for the Wednesday incident as of Friday morning.  The arrest of the 15-year-old was specifically for the Thursday incident at the middle school. 

Garcia said his officers made progress on the investigation into the threat at the intermediate school, and he felt like an arrest would come soon.

