15th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Tournament on Friday, August 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:

SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock is making a difference with the 15th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Tournament. All proceeds raised from the tournament benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

The tournament will be held on Friday, August 28th at The Texas Tech Rawls Course. The tournament will include a morning and afternoon flight, with lunch provided by J&M BBQ, and a raffle with multiple prize packages. The raffle prizes include a Texas Tech golf bag, restaurant gift cards, and movie and car wash passes. Additional items include a Michael Kors purse donated by Dillard’s and a patio redesign by Creative Design. Since 2006, the golf tournament was designed to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock. A day at the golf course is more than a day of fun and networking, it enables the organization to provide children in Lubbock and the South Plains area with youth mentoring services at no cost.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner

