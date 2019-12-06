15th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Miracles Christmas Parade will honor one of its hardest-working volunteers, Larry Lindsay, who sadly died in a car accident earlier this year.

“Everybody loved Larry,” said Jason Davis, parade chairman. “Anybody you talked to they would say Larry is the nicest people you would have ever met so this year his family is the Grand Marshall and we are honoring him and his contribution to the parade.”

Lindsay was part of the start of the Miracles Christmas Parade, which started 17 years ago.

“34 needed a lot of work and so we were trying to do things in the community to try and get people to come and it just started from there,” Davis said. “Every year we have built and built.”

The almost two-mile route will have thousands of lights, more than 40 floats and one Santa Claus ending the show!

It starts at 6 p.m. on Avenue Q, going along 34th street, ending at Indiana Avenue. They encourage people to get there before 5 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your Toys for Tots donations too.

“Our biggest year collected for the Marines was about 4,500 to 5,000 toys in one parade,” Davis said.

Join the whole KAMC crew as we spread the holiday spirit. We will be broadcasting the parade live on our website, EverythingLubbock.com.