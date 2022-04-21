LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety said 16 people were arrested in a criminal enforcement operation. A written statement from DPS said the drugs that officers confiscated included cocaine and fentanyl. Marijuana and Oxycodone were also included in the list of controlled substances.

An image with the press release was labeled, “46,266 grams of Codeine concealed in wine boxes and bottles.”

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Garza County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint criminal enforcement operation on April 19-20, 2022, which resulted in 16 arrests for narcotics, possession of controlled substances, warrants, traffic-related offenses, and unlawfully carrying a firearm. During the operation, authorities confiscated one firearm, along with fentanyl, cocaine, THC, marijuana, and other controlled substances.

The following people were arrested and charged during the operation: