LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety said 16 people were arrested in a criminal enforcement operation. A written statement from DPS said the drugs that officers confiscated included cocaine and fentanyl. Marijuana and Oxycodone were also included in the list of controlled substances.
An image with the press release was labeled, “46,266 grams of Codeine concealed in wine boxes and bottles.”
The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Garza County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint criminal enforcement operation on April 19-20, 2022, which resulted in 16 arrests for narcotics, possession of controlled substances, warrants, traffic-related offenses, and unlawfully carrying a firearm. During the operation, authorities confiscated one firearm, along with fentanyl, cocaine, THC, marijuana, and other controlled substances.
The following people were arrested and charged during the operation:
- Demario Miguel Means, 27 years old of Lockney, Texas
- Unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Warrant for Evading Arrest or Detention from Floyd County
- David Poole, 50 years old of Murphy, N.C.
- Possession of controlled substance penalty group (PG) 2 >=1G<4G
- Erik Arguera, 33 years old of Valrico, Fla.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Possession of controlled substance (PG) 2 >=1G<4G
- Yessica Martinez, 30 years old of Ceres, Calif.
- Possession of controlled substance (PG) 2 >=4G<400G
- Jennifer Young, 41 years old of Killeen, Texas
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 2 >=1G<4G
- Taviare Conner, 22 years old of San Antonio, Texas
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Quest Young, 22 years old of San Antonio, Texas
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 2 < 1G
- Daymond Gordon, 42 years old of Houston, Texas
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1 >= 4G < 200G (20 grams Oxycodone)
- Possession of a controlled substance in (PG) 1 >= 400G (46,266 grams of Codeine)
- Tamper/fabricate physical evidence
- Alejandro Anzaldua Garzafox, 26 years old of San Antonio, Texas
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Jeanette Marie Garramore, 46 years old of Westminster, Colo.
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1/B >4G<200G (4.5 grams of Fentanyl)
- Ashely Marie Esquibel, 27 years old of Anglewood, Colo.
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1/B >4G<200G (4.5 grams of Fentanyl)
- Ruben Martinez, 31 years old of Arvada, Colo.
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1/B >4G<200G (4.5 grams of Fentanyl)
- Tuan Nguyen, 27 years old of Arlington, Texas
- Driving while license invalid with previous conviction
- Joseph Rivera, 30 years old of Waco, Texas
- Driving while license invalid with previous conviction
- Matthew Mora, 21 years old of California
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Brandon Lee Delos Reyes, 31 years old of San Antonio, Texas
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1 <1G (.8 grams Cocaine)
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 2 1<4G (2 grams THC)
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
- Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 3 <28G (Xanax)