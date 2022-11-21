Arrests made during a prostitution sting on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photos from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department announced the arrest of 16 individuals as part of a prostitution sting that took place on Friday.

According to a press release from LPD, the operation occurred in the 3400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department conducted the operation.

The sting resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and three arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, the press release said.

Two females were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking (their information is not included in the list of arrestees below).

Jonathan Jordan (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Tyson Smith (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Richard Tatman (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Erick Vela (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Tony Johnson (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Anthony McClain (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Michael Emmanuel Perez (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Alvin Ray Mills Jr. (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Aaron Cook (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Michael Rowland (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Tyler Shveyda (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Trace Riley (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Davin Wade Cravens (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Jerris McKinzie (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Here is the list of the individuals who were arrested in string that was provided in the press release: