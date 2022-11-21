LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department announced the arrest of 16 individuals as part of a prostitution sting that took place on Friday.
According to a press release from LPD, the operation occurred in the 3400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department conducted the operation.
The sting resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and three arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, the press release said.
Two females were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking (their information is not included in the list of arrestees below).
Here is the list of the individuals who were arrested in string that was provided in the press release:
- Jonathan Jordan, 24-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Tyson Smith, 21-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Richard Tatman, 45-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Erick Vela, 42-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Tony Johnson, 51-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Anthony McClain, 34-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Michael Emmanuel Perez, 41-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Aaron Cook, 32-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Michael Rowland, 28-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Tyler Shveyda, 24-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Trace Riley, 24-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Possession of Marijuana
- Davin Wade Cravens, 43-years-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Jerris McKinzie, 32-years-old
- Prostitution