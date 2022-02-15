LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center attempted to locate gang members Monday and arrested 50-year-old wanted gang member Collie Willard III, along with around 16 pounds of marijuana, according to a release.

Lubbock gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized

Willard was found in the 1700 block of 44th Street and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the release. He is now there on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Photo provided by the Texas Anti-Gang Center

When a search was executed, around 16 pounds of marijuana were seized. According to the release, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office were involved.