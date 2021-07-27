16-year-old gains success through chalk art

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock teenager is finding success through his artwork, which he hopes will help him get to college in the near future.

Jordan Carl Simmons, 16, said he started doing chalk drawings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Me and my sister were playing, being a little too loud and my mom told us to go outside, so I did so I used chalk and started drawing,” said Simmons, “I just thought it was just drawing you know, just for fun.”

Simmons said his artwork business started expanding shortly afterwards. Over the past year, he’s done work at schools, The Buddy Holly Center, body shops, stores and made personal artwork for people.

“Every time we go to the store or a restaurant, everybody knows him and some people even want his autograph and there’s been lots of opportunity,” said Natossiah Hudspeth, Jordan’s Mother.

Simmons has been to Dallas, Midland, Oklahoma and various places in the South Plains. His business has expanded so much that he has been able to generate income to make big purchases.

“I was able to buy a new car along with repaint it and get new wheels,” said Simmons. “My ultimate goal is to get a scholarship somewhere for art and expand from there and hopefully I expand my business along.”

Hudspeth said she helps her son travel outside the city, as well as scheduling and maintaining his art supplies.

“I think it’s always important for parents to support their child and do whatever for them to reach the top,” said Hudspeth.