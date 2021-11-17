16-year-old teen missing out of Levelland, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Office says

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– A teenager out of Levelland was reported missing by her family, and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office provided more information on its social media provided by the teen’s family.

Madison Qualls, 16, of Levelland, left home without permission on or about Tuesday night, November 16. The family said they had no contact with her since then.

HCSO said although there was no evidence of immediate danger, it reiterated it wanted Madison located and returned home as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information about Madison are encouraged to contact HCSO or a local law enforcement agency.

