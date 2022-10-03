LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said Monday morning Steven Tobias Salazar, 16, was wanted for murder and was “a threat to the public.”

Shortly after noon, police provided an update, saying, “We can confirm Steven Salazar has been taken into custody.”

Officers were called on the afternoon of September 27 when a vehicle was blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. Officers discovered Robert Stewart, 50, dead in the vehicle.

Police said Bailey Forrest, 17, was arrested Friday. A 16-year-old girl turned herself in. But as of Monday, Salazar was still wanted.

Specific details leading up to the death of Stewart were not yet released. Police said the office of medical examiner will need to make the ruling on Stewart’s cause of death, but there was evidence of “blunt force trauma”.

Metro Unit Searching For Murder Suspect after Arresting Two

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old murder suspect following a homicide in Central Lubbock.

Investigators are currently searching for 16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar. He is considered a threat to the public.

The search for Salazar comes after 17-year-old Bailey Forrest was taken into custody on September 30th around 4:00 p.m. in the 4900 block of 4th street. She was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where she was charged with murder.

In addition, a 16-year-old female turned herself in to investigators on September 30th around 5:00 p.m. and is also charged with murder.

Officers were initially called at 4:17 p.m. on September 27th to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department regarding a vehicle blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th street. When officers arrived, they discovered 50 year-old Robert Stewart in the vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Stewart deceased.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

The investigation is ongoing.

