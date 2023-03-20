LUBBOCK, Texas – 160 Driving Academy announced in a press release on Monday it is hosting a Touch a Truck event on Friday, March 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m at 920 66th Street.

There will be the demo feet of the trucks, and opportunities to ride in the trucks during the event. Attendees will be able to learn more about getting a commercial drivers license.

The 160 Driving Academy is the nation’s largest commercial driving school. In 2023, the company is expected to train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. With over 400 offices nationwide, the 160 Driving Academy creates jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.