17 arrested in prostitution bust, Lubbock Police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police announced the arrest of 17 people in a prostitution operation.
The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:
Seventeen Arrests Made in Prostitution Operation
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the assistance of LPD Patrol, Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Jan. 21-22, targeting human trafficking and prostitution. The operation resulted in 17 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution and other offenses.
Justin Joel Garcia, 32 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Mitchell Ryan Saldana, 27 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Mikca Renee Maddox, 37 years old
o Prostitution
o LSO Warrant
Jacob Leslie Pereida, 23 years old
o Prostitution
o LPD Warrant
Adam Joel Rodriquez, 40 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Yvonne Castillo, 40 years old
o Prostitution
o Possession of a Controlled Substance
Jerome McCaddon, 38 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Johnathan Guel, 20 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Jerris Contrell Mckinzie 30 years old
o Prostitution
o LPD Warrant
Ricky Felan, 47 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Cory Brannon Johnson, 51 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Robert Lee Vega, 24 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Carlos Ramirez, 53 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Lianhya Gu, 58 years old
o Prostitution
John Clifton, 34 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old
o Prostitution
o LPD Warrant
Zachary Standridge, 28 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution