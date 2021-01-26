17 arrested in prostitution bust, Lubbock Police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police announced the arrest of 17 people in a prostitution operation.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Seventeen Arrests Made in Prostitution Operation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the assistance of LPD Patrol, Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Jan. 21-22, targeting human trafficking and prostitution. The operation resulted in 17 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution and other offenses.

Justin Joel Garcia, 32 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Mitchell Ryan Saldana, 27 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Mikca Renee Maddox, 37 years old
o   Prostitution
o   LSO Warrant

Jacob Leslie Pereida, 23 years old
o   Prostitution
o   LPD Warrant

Adam Joel Rodriquez, 40 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Yvonne Castillo, 40 years old
o   Prostitution
o   Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jerome McCaddon, 38 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Johnathan Guel, 20 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Jerris Contrell Mckinzie 30 years old
o   Prostitution
o   LPD Warrant

Ricky Felan, 47 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Cory Brannon Johnson, 51 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Robert Lee Vega, 24 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Carlos Ramirez, 53 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Lianhya Gu, 58 years old
o   Prostitution

John Clifton, 34 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old
o   Prostitution
o   LPD Warrant

Zachary Standridge, 28 years old
o   Soliciting Prostitution

